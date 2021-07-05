Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Three arrests after knife fight in Highgate

Michael Boniface

Published: 9:24 AM July 5, 2021   
The incident took place around 4pm on July 2 - Credit: Archant

Three men were arrested after a group fought with knives in Highgate on Friday, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 4pm on July 2 to reports of armed men fighting in Balmore Street.

Officers arrested three males in connection with the incident.  

One man was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his arm. Two other men were taken to north London police stations.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Witnesses with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5321/02jul. 

Highgate News

