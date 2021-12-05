CCTV: ‘Violent’ Archway Road shop robbery

An investigation has been launched after a group of men robbed a shop and assaulted the shopkeeper in Highgate.

The robbery took place November 6 at around 6.30pm in Archway Road.

Four men – two armed with crowbars - entered the shop where they threatened and assaulted the shopkeeper before stealing items including cash and cigarettes.

They then ran from the shop and boarded a tube at Highgate Underground station.

CCTV footage has been released in a bid to identify the suspects.

PC Daryl Belsey, from North Area CID, said: “This was a shocking and violent robbery which occurred in a popular shop which has formed part of the community for a large number of years.



“The incident would have been terrifying for the member of staff who was attacked – thankfully he was not seriously injured.



“It is my belief that these individuals are local to the Archway area and I would appeal to anyone who recognises these people to get in contact with police. We will be relentless in bringing these violent individuals to justice.”



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6270/6Nov.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.