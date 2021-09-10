Published: 8:42 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 8:49 AM September 10, 2021

Images of man police want to identify following reports of a sexual assault on a bus in Wood Green. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A teenage girl has reported being sexually assaulted on a Route 144 bus heading to Muswell Hill.

Detectives released images and are appealing for information to identify a man they want to speak to.

The incident occurred on Sunday June (13) at around 5.30pm aboard a Route 144 bus in Wood Green, which was heading in the direction of Muswell Hill.

The victim, a teenage girl, sat down on the lower deck of the bus in the seats behind the driver.

A man boarded the bus at Wood Green. He sat next to the victim and began to touch her inappropriately on her legs.

When the victim got off the bus and was calling her mother, she noticed that the suspect was following her on foot. She remained on the phone until she saw that the suspect was no longer following her.

PC Neil Marshall, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Everyone should be able to travel on our transport network without fear of harassment or molestation."

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting 8861/13JUN.

Or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.