An image of the man police want to speak to about a sexual assault in Camden Road - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Camden have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify and speak to in connection with the investigation.

An image of the man police want to speak to about a sexual assault in Camden Road - Credit: Met Police

The victim was returning home from a night out on Saturday, November 24, last year.

She was approached by the suspect as she waited for a bus on Camden Road, and he made sexual remarks toward her.

After he sexually assaulted her, she fled.

But the suspect followed her, continuing with his lewd remarks, according to Scotland Yard, until he walked away.

DC Max Orange, the investigating officer, thinks the man in the image could help with the investigation.

He said: “I am asking the people of Camden to help make their streets safer for women.

"I am confident that someone knows this man and I urge those people to come forward and tell us who he is.

“You can speak directly to us, or you can remain anonymous by calling or messaging Crimestoppers. How you do it isn’t important. Identifying this man really is.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2649/14NOV.

To remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.