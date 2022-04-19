Help identify man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus
- Credit: Met Police
Officers investigating a sexual assault on a bus near Turnpike Lane have released an image of a man they'd like to speak with.
At about 5.40pm on Saturday, January 15, the victim boarded a 141 bus on Turnpike Lane.
The suspect was already on the bus when she got on.
He harassed a number of other passengers before approaching the victim and touching her several times.
Another passenger intervened and the suspect was removed from the bus.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they need to trace.
He is described as between 35 and 40-years-old.
On the night in question he was wearing a light pink woolly hat with ‘pearls’ on it and a light brown hooded jacket.
The suspect was also carrying what was described as a cross body woman’s purse.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or tweet @MetCC.
Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.