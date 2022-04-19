Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Help identify man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:17 AM April 19, 2022
Victim assaulted by man on board the 141 bus travelling to London Bridge on the evening of January 15

Police would like to speak to the man pictured following a sexual assault on a bus in January - Credit: Met Police

Officers investigating a sexual assault on a bus near Turnpike Lane have released an image of a man they'd like to speak with.

At about 5.40pm on Saturday, January 15, the victim boarded a 141 bus on Turnpike Lane.

The suspect was already on the bus when she got on.

He harassed a number of other passengers before approaching the victim and touching her several times.

Another passenger intervened and the suspect was removed from the bus.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they need to trace.

He is described as between 35 and 40-years-old. 

On the night in question he was wearing a light pink woolly hat with ‘pearls’ on it and a light brown hooded jacket.

The suspect was also carrying what was described as a cross body woman’s purse.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

person