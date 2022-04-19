Police would like to speak to the man pictured following a sexual assault on a bus in January - Credit: Met Police

Officers investigating a sexual assault on a bus near Turnpike Lane have released an image of a man they'd like to speak with.

At about 5.40pm on Saturday, January 15, the victim boarded a 141 bus on Turnpike Lane.

The suspect was already on the bus when she got on.

He harassed a number of other passengers before approaching the victim and touching her several times.

Another passenger intervened and the suspect was removed from the bus.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they need to trace.

He is described as between 35 and 40-years-old.

On the night in question he was wearing a light pink woolly hat with ‘pearls’ on it and a light brown hooded jacket.

The suspect was also carrying what was described as a cross body woman’s purse.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.