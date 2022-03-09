Police are appealing for information after a reported hate crime on an Overground train between Dalston Kingsland and Kentish Town West - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A woman who was reportedly assaulted and verbally abused in a hate crime incident on a London Overground train is urged to contact police.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on a train between Dalston Kingsland and Kentish Town West shortly after 11pm on Friday, January 28.

Police say a witness reported that a woman was assaulted and had antisemitic abuse shouted at her.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers met the train at Kensington Olympia and arrested a man.

A BTP spokesperson said: "The victim has not yet made contact with the police and, despite local enquiries, officers have been unable to identify her.

"Officers are appealing for her to come forward to assist the investigation and so she can be offered our support."

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 666 of 28/01/22.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.