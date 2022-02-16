Two staff assaulted in 'racially aggravated' attacks at Camden bar
- Credit: Met Police
Staff at a bar in Camden were headbutted and punched by a customer in racially aggravated assaults, police say.
Police were called to the bar close to Hampstead Road at 8pm on Sunday, January 16 after two members of staff were reportedly assaulted by a customer.
Officers were told a man had declined table service as he wished to be served at the bar, which went against company policy.
He became aggressive towards a waitress, then headbutted a 34-year-old staff member who tried to intervene, before punching the 32-year-old manager.
Neither of the assaulted men required hospital treatment.
The Met said the assaults are being treated as hate crimes due to the language used by the suspect.
There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing - police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has information to come forward.
Police wish to identify and speak with the man pictured as part of their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information is asked to contact police via 101 and provide reference CAD 5949/16Jan.
To remain completely anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.