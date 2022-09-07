A cyclist was knocked off his bike in Muswell Hill but while a witness chased the Mercedes down to get the registration, no arrests have yet been made.

Amir, who asked that we do not use his full name, said he "flew off" his bicycle after being hit by a motorist in a white Mercedes on Fortis Green Road on August 13.

Mark Rafalat, who lives in Muswell Hill, witnessed the collision from his own car and chased the vehicle to get the licence plate.

Mark said: "It was a serious, deliberate collision. We were driving from East Finchley along Fortis Green Road when in the opposite direction a bike was overtaking a car.

"We saw as we went past that the driver of the car seemed to be agitated and shouting something and as I looked in my rear mirror, I saw him accelerate pretty hard and deliberately knock the cyclist off his bike."

Mark, 62, did a U-turn, dropped his wife off to attend to the cyclist and seeing that "at least he was alive" went in pursuit of the Mercedes.

Another car also did a U-turn but lost the Mercedes when it ran a red light.

Mark found it near the North Circular and jumped out of his car to get the registration number off the broken plate, at which point he said the Mercedes ran another red light.

"The police had turned up at the scene of the accident and said because of the details we gave central police had spotted the car on cameras along the North Circular, and another car was going to try and apprehend him," he said.

"Three weeks later we've heard nothing, the victim's heard nothing."

Amir, 35, suffered a fractured ankle and back pain and said that "Mark is an amazing human being".

"I didn't see anything," he said. "I flew off my bike and skidded across the floor. My head stopped three centimetres from the pavement.

"I can't believe someone would do that to someone else."

He said he feels let down by the lack of action from the police, adding: "I see justice as a mirage in the UK."

The Met said enquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made.