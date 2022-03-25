Conservative candidate Mike Freer speaking after winning the seat for the Finchley and Golders Green constituency in the 2019 General Election - Credit: PA

An alleged terrorist claimed in a police interview he had visited the surgery of Finchley and Golders Green MP Mike Freer, before killing Sir David Amess.

Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering the veteran Conservative MP as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year

Ali Harbi Ali, of Kentish Town, reportedly stabbed the veteran Conservative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 last year.

The 26-year-old is currently on trial at the Old Bailey, accused of his “cold and calculated murder”.

He denies the charge, and further denies preparing acts of terrorism.

On the day of the attack, Ali allegedly waved a bloody 12-inch long knife before being apprehended by two unarmed police officers.

Ali Harbi Ali in the dock at the Old Bailey in London accused of stabbing to death Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend West

Jurors at the Old Bailey watched videos of Ali’s police interviews today - March 25 - in which he said he did not choose to target Plaistow-born Sir David because he was a Conservative, but because of a vote on air strikes on Syria in 2015.

“It wasn’t just him," he said, adding: "I went to Mike Freer’s surgery in Finchley."

Fellow Conservative Mr Freer - a former leader of Barnet Council - was first elected as an MP for Finchley and Golders Green at the 2010 general election.

The 26-year-old also looked at pictures of Michael Gove’s house in west London, saying he would “probably be the easiest one to get to”.

In the police interview, Ali said: “The reason why I started going to parliament in the end was because he (Mr Gove) broke up with his wife so (the) house got sold, he found a new place, and that felt like the closing of a door.”

Ali told police he had bought a knife five years before and kept it in his bag throughout that summer.

In an initial urgent interview, Ali confirmed it was a “terror attack”, saying: “I mean, I guess yeah, I killed an MP. I done it, so yeah.”

The suspect told police no-one else was involved or knew what he was planning.

He said officers would find a plan to attack Mr Gove - which he "never followed through with" - on his electronic devices.

Ali denies murder and preparation for terrorist acts.

The trial continues.