An alleged sexual assault took place at Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre - Credit: Archant

A man has allegedly been sexually assaulted at a leisure centre in Swiss Cottage.

The incident reportedly took place in the showers of the Better leisure centre on November 5.

Police were called at around 3pm that day to a report of exposure at the leisure centre on Adelaide Road, which is run by social enterprise Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL).

Officers attended and spoke to two males. At the time of writing no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for GLL confirmed that an incident took place involving two adults.

They said: “Staff were informed and called the police who attended the leisure centre within minutes.

“The matter is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police and GLL is conducting its own internal investigation.

“GLL takes the safety and welfare of its users and staff extremely seriously. We are extremely sorry for any distress caused.”