Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged attempted murder, after a woman was slashed in her neck in Haringey.

Officers were called to Lordship Lane Recreation Ground off Higham Road just after 10pm on May 18 following reports of an assault.

According to Scotland Yard, a 43-year-old woman was found with "what appeared to be slash wounds to her neck".

She was treated by London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance medics, and taken to hospital where her condition was not deemed to be life-threatening.

A 59-year-old man, who is known to the victim, has been charged with attempted murder.

DC Simon Davis said: "We know the victim and suspect were with a group of other people when this horrific incident unfolded.

"We need those people to come forward and help us build our understanding of what took place.

"Please do the right thing and contact us immediately."

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is urged to call 101, quoting reference 8253/18MAY.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.