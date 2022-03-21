Ali Harbi Ali is due to go on trial for the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in October last year - Credit: PA

An alleged terrorist from Camden is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess in October last year.

Sir David was fatally stabbed on October 15 as he held meetings with constituents in a church building in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the long serving MP for Southend West.

The defendant - of Kentish Town - further denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September 28, 2021.

The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.

It is alleged that, on the day of the attack, Ali travelled by train from his Kentish Town home specifically to attend the constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.

Sir David was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.

Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.