Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of Sir David Amess MP

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:11 PM October 21, 2021   
EDITORIAL USE ONLY File photo dated 10/10/13 of Conservative MP David Amess with his pugs, Lily and

Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of Sir David Amess MP - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with the terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

Nick Price, of the CPS, said: “We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”

On Monday, Parliament paid tribute to Sir David as it was announced that Southend would be granted city status, in recognition of his decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.

A candle and a photo at a vigil at St Michael & All Angels church in Leigh-on-Sea Essex for Conserva

Tribute to Sir David Amess MP - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at Scotland Yard, said: “Today’s charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace.”

It is understood searches were carried out by police at London properties as part of their investigation including in Camden, Haringey and Croydon. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley
  2. 2 'Let's save The Victoria pub in Highgate'
  3. 3 Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
  1. 4 Tributes paid to Primrose Hill mother-of-four as fundraiser launched
  2. 5 Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu
  3. 6 'Important for mental health': Royal Free commits to maintaining new gardens
  4. 7 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
  5. 8 Famous Hampstead Heath love swan Mrs Newbie dies
  6. 9 Koko to return with extra venues and community spaces for musicians
  7. 10 Home of the Week: Refurbished three storey, five bedroom family home for sale in Finchley

Additional reporting by PA Media.

North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Skye

Hampstead Heath

'Forever grateful': Community steps up after man's dog dies on the Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Coldplay's Chris Martin performs a tribute to George Michael on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2

Climate Emergency

Coldplay to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
car on fire

Muswell Hill man captures picture of car bursting into flames in high...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Frognal House, Charles de Gaulle's former abode, is on the market 

Charles de Gaulle's old Hampstead home on sale for £15m

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon