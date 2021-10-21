Man charged with murder of Sir David Amess MP
- Credit: PA
A man has been charged with the terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess.
The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.
Nick Price, of the CPS, said: “We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”
On Monday, Parliament paid tribute to Sir David as it was announced that Southend would be granted city status, in recognition of his decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.
Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at Scotland Yard, said: “Today’s charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace.”
It is understood searches were carried out by police at London properties as part of their investigation including in Camden, Haringey and Croydon.
Additional reporting by PA Media.