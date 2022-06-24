Old Bailey: Pair enter pleas over Alex Smith murder
- Credit: Archant
Two men accused of murdering a teenager from Islington have pleaded not guilty to the killing.
Siyad Mohamud, 23, of no fixed abode, and Tariq Monteiro, 22, of Barker Drive, Camden, both denied the charge of murder at the Old Bailey today (Friday, June 24).
Appearing via video link from Wandsworth prison, the pair were again remanded in custody at today's hearing.
Alex Smith was just 16-years-old when he was fatally stabbed on August 12, 2019 on the Regent's Park Estate in Camden.
He was found mortally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road.
The defendants allegedly fled the country in the aftermath of his killing.
They were arrested in Kenya's capital Nairobi before being brought back to the UK on January 31 to be charged.
Mohamud and Monteiro are allegedly part of a gang of six who hunted, found, and chased the teenager into the square.
The trial is expected to last four to five weeks, and is due to start at the same court on March 27 next year.
A further case management has been fixed for June 25.