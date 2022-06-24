Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Old Bailey: Pair enter pleas over Alex Smith murder

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:19 PM June 24, 2022
Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12, 2019 - Credit: Archant

Two men accused of murdering a teenager from Islington have pleaded not guilty to the killing.

Siyad Mohamud, 23, of no fixed abode, and Tariq Monteiro, 22, of Barker Drive, Camden, both denied the charge of murder at the Old Bailey today (Friday, June 24).

Appearing via video link from Wandsworth prison, the pair were again remanded in custody at today's hearing.

Alex Smith was just 16-years-old when he was fatally stabbed on August 12, 2019 on the Regent's Park Estate in Camden.

He was found mortally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road.

The defendants allegedly fled the country in the aftermath of his killing.

They were arrested in Kenya's capital Nairobi before being brought back to the UK on January 31 to be charged.

Mohamud and Monteiro are allegedly part of a gang of six who hunted, found, and chased the teenager into the square.

The trial is expected to last four to five weeks, and is due to start at the same court on March 27 next year.

A further case management has been fixed for June 25.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Camden News
Islington News
North London News

