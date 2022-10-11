Alberto Gago sexually assaulted eight young girls as they travelled on buses in Camden, Hackney and Enfield - Credit: Met

A paedophile has been jailed for more than two years following sexual assaults on girls travelling on buses in Camden, Enfield and Hackney.

Albert Gago, 65, of Bethune Road, Hackney, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on October 7 to two years and three months in prison.

He will be on the sex offender's register for 10 years, Scotland Yard said.

The court heard that Gago sexually assaulted eight girls, aged between 12 and 16, on buses between September 2021 and June 2022.

The offences took place in Highgate Road, Camden, in September 2021, in Rossington Street in Hackney in March and a further five assaults across Enfield between January and June.

Officers from the Met's traffic squad carried out a number of enquiries to track down the person responsible.

They recovered CCTV from the buses and went through Oyster card records to work out who had been onboard, police said.

As a result of this, Gago was linked to various offences and identified as a suspect.

He was arrested at his home in Hackney and clothing found by officers matched that of the man seen on some of the CCTV recordings.

Det Con James Eccleston, who led the investigation, said: "Gago was a prolific offender who targeted young girls as they used public transport. He is dangerous and I am pleased this offending has resulted in a custodial sentence.

"I would like to praise the bravery of the young victims, who reported the offences to police and supported us throughout the investigation as we took Gago to court. We have supported them along the way.

"The Met is tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms. Women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time day or night, in public or at home and no one should have to put up with sexual behaviour."

Gago previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual assault at Isleworth Crown Court on August 11.

He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 10 years.