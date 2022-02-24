West Hampstead boss of 'AJ line' cocaine and heroin network jailed
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
A county lines drugs network boss has been jailed for more than seven years.
Zac Patterson, of Iverson Road, West Hampstead, Camden appeared at St Albans Crown Court on February 22 after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said the 28-year-old was arrested for running a drug supply network from north London into Welwyn Hatfield between August 2020 and January 2021.
The force said the county line, known as the AJ line, was responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Detective Ch Insp Mark Clawson said: “Patterson ran the AJ line, which supplied drugs into the Welwyn Hatfield area. The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drug use and associated crime in the county."
He said the exploitation of vulnerable people is just one of the "tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs".
"County lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributers themselves," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Popular West Hampstead pub to reopen under new owners
- 2 Proposals to close NHS sites and create central 'hub'
- 3 Residents ‘surprised and shocked’ at appeal for Priory Road development
- 4 High Court upholds GP surgeries’ takeover by US giant Centene
- 5 Storm Eunice: What's closed today in north London?
- 6 Iconic Vagina Museum to make new home in Bethnal Green
- 7 Community rallies around after deaf bin cleaner's van is stolen
- 8 North London travel round-up: Disruptions to travel by road and rail next week
- 9 Husband of woman killed in Storm Eunice pays tribute to 'perfect' wife
- 10 Nobel Prize winner’s former Hampstead home taken off the market
"They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”