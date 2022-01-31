Age UK Camden launches scam prevention service

An older person in the UK becomes a victim of fraud every 40 seconds said Age UK Camden which has launched a support service - Credit: Age UK Camden

Older people across Camden can access a new service aimed at helping them keep safe from fraudsters.

Age UK Camden 's information and advice team has launched a new scam prevention and support service for older people.

Charity staff are working with Trading Standards, local Police and Camden community safety officers to deliver the project.

The service provides one-to-one support for any clients, aged 50 and over, who have been a victim of a scam, are concerned about scams, or who would like more information and tips on how to avoid scams.

An older person in the UK becomes a victim of fraud every 40 seconds, the charity said.

Fraudsters target the elderly, as they may be lonely, willing to listen and are more trusting than younger people.

Some of the most common crimes include impersonating a trusted organisation to trick you into giving out personal information, being sold a product that never materialises and being promised a gift and then asked for a small amount of cash to secure it.

Paul Webley, information and advice manager at Age UK Camden - Credit: Age UK Camden

Paul Webley, information and advice manager at Age UK Camden, said: "Becoming the victim of a scam can have a devastating effect on an older person.

"Our aim is to keep Camden’s older generation as safe as possible when it comes to financial crime.

"Scams are forever on the increase and forever evolving. Scammers target people of all ages, however with older people likely to be home during the day and many living alone, they can be at higher risk of falling prey to this particular kind of fraud."

He said the one-to-one advice sessions, which can be done face to face, on a video chat or by telephone, will help people feel more confident and better equipped to recognise a scam.

"We will also be offering and delivering group talks and presentations across the borough for organisations that support older people such as community and social groups and sheltered housing schemes," he said.

The service service has been funded by Lloyds Banking Group for two years and will be operational until January 2024.

Those interested in booking a scam support session should contact ann-marie.carrol@ageukcamden.org.uk