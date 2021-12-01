Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green on November 28 after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property - Credit: Google

A 52-year-old man will appear in court today charged with the murder of a father and daughter in Wood Green.

Achilleas Costa, of no fixed address, was charged yesterday - November 30 - with two counts of murder, and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today.

Police officers were called to Mayes Road just after 9.30am on Sunday (November 28) after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants.

On arrival, they found a 61-year-old man and 31-year-old woman unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service was called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Scotland Yard is confident the victims are father and daughter.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Ch Insp Claire Hine, who is leading the investigation, lamented the “unimaginable loss” of life.