Appeal: Moped rider dies after Finchley Road crash

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash at the Odeon Cinema at Swiss Cottage - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 27-year-old man died last night after a car collided with a moped outside the Odeon Cinema at Swiss Cottage.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash on Finchley Road.

Police were called at around 10pm on Friday, March 11, to a car in collision with a moped outside the Odeon Luxe Swiss Cottage cinema near to Swiss Cottage station.

The rider of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene and the family of the 27-year-old man have been informed.

A Range Rover car, believed to be connected with the incident, stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to call them on 020 8246 9820 using the reference 7844/11mar.

Officers have completed their work at the scene and the road has now reopened.