An extra 25 officers have begun patrolling busy areas in Camden to fight crime and improve the safety of communities.

The officers are part of the Met's new dedicated Town Centre Team (TCT), which patrols areas including Camden High Street and Camden Lock, as well as spaces where the public have told them they often feel unsafe.

The team is made up of one inspector, three sergeants and 21 constables, who are part of the Central North Basic Command Unit (CNBCU).

Chief Supt Andy Carter, responsible for local policing in Camden and Islington, said: "The public regularly ask for a more visible policing presence in their local area and I believe having these extra officers in such a busy part of the borough will help improve safety and provide reassurance to the communities we serve.

"As we approach the Christmas holidays we expect to see a large number of people coming to Camden to enjoy the numerous bars and restaurants in the area. Sadly, the festive season can also attract antisocial behaviour through drunkenness. This can lead to inappropriate behaviour, which will not be tolerated.

“The officers, who have today joined us will play a vital role in local policing by preventing and detecting crime. I would urge anyone who sees them whilst they are out patrolling to speak with them if they have any concerns. These officers are here for you, so please engage with them.”

The team in Camden is one of 19 TCTs that will be in place across London by next Spring.

The officers will provide cover seven days a week, including overnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

A second TCT, covering the Euston and Bloomsbury, will be launched early next year.

Asst Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, said: “Local policing is at the heart of everything we do and we know that we are so much more effective if we are in communities and neighbourhoods, working side-by-side with all Londoners, listening and engaging with them and tackling the issues that make them feel unsafe.

“We want communities to regularly see and get to know their local officers, so that they trust and have confidence in them, knowing they are there to protect them and keep them safe.”