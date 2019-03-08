Search

Zahir Visiter killing: Westminster pair face September murder trial over fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 18:57 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 08 April 2019

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two men accused of the fatal stabbing of Zahir Visiter close to Regent’s Park Mosque in March will face a trial in September.

Westminster pair Kamal Hussain, 21, and Yosif Ahmed, 18, are both charged with the murder of Mr Visiter, 25, who was from Chechnya.

He was stabbed four times and suffered one wound to the centre of his chest in an attack that led armed police officers to seal off the mosque – also known as London Central Mosque – on Thursday March 28.

Hussain and Ahmed were arrested in east London following a six-day manhunt after the killing, which took place in Cunningham Place, St John’s Wood.

The pair appeared at the Old Bailey by prison videolink on Monday for a preliminary hearing, wearing grey tracksuits.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and that their nationality is British.

Judge Rebecca Poulet QC remanded Hussain, of no fixed address, and Ahmed, of Lorne Close, St John’s Wood, in custody.

They will next appear in court on June 24 when they are expected to enter pleas.

The judge said they face a two to three-week trial on September 30.

