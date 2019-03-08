Zahir Visiter killing: Two Westminster men charged with murder

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police MPS

Two Westminster men have been charged with murdering Zahir Visiter, who was stabbed to death in St John’s Wood on Thursday.

Kamal Hussain, 21, and Yosif Ahmed, 18, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, after being arrested yesterday in Whitechapel and charged this morning.

Another 18-year-old who was held has been released under investigation.

Zahir, 25, died after being stabbed at 6.15pm. Police were called to Elmton Court, near Cunningham Place and found him with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.