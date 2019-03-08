Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Zahir Visiter killing: Two Westminster men charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 08:22 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 04 April 2019

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Two Westminster men have been charged with murdering Zahir Visiter, who was stabbed to death in St John’s Wood on Thursday.

Kamal Hussain, 21, and Yosif Ahmed, 18, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, after being arrested yesterday in Whitechapel and charged this morning.

Another 18-year-old who was held has been released under investigation.

Zahir, 25, died after being stabbed at 6.15pm. Police were called to Elmton Court, near Cunningham Place and found him with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Most Read

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Work begins on new High Road crossing in East Finchley weeks after woman was killed

Work has begun on a new

Jailed: Burglar who raided East Finchley RSPCA charity shop and stole champagne and computers from West Hampstead restaurant Locanda

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Work begins on new High Road crossing in East Finchley weeks after woman was killed

Work has begun on a new

Jailed: Burglar who raided East Finchley RSPCA charity shop and stole champagne and computers from West Hampstead restaurant Locanda

Pierre Wassef - who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs open spectacular stadium with much-needed win after Son grabs first goal in the new home

A fireworks display ends the opening ceremony ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Tottenham Ladies boss Hills warns rivals they will come back stronger!

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Rianna Dean looks to keep the ball from a Manchester United Women's opponent (pic: Wu's Photography).

Saracens’s Malins is taking chance to stay in McCall’s plans after European debut

Max Malins (standing, left) made his European debut as Saracens beat Glasgow Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boyhood fan Winks set to be involved for curtain-raiser

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists