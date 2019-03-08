Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

A cordon was up this morning outside Hardington block in Belmont Street, after a woman was fatally stabbed on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

An investigation has been launched after a woman was fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm last night.

Police were called at 11.15pm to reports of a stabbing. They found a woman in her 20s and gave first aid until paramedics arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.55pm.

A formal identification is yet to take place, but officers are confident that they know who the woman is and her next-of-kin have been informed.

Two other women were found with knife wounds that are not believed to be life threatening. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The killing, in Belmont Street, happened on the same night that a man in his 20s was shot and killed less than a mile away in the Prince of Wales Road.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A corden was up this morning near the Hardington block of flats.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a north London police station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8249 of September 8. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.