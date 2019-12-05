Search

Advanced search

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with 'substance'

PUBLISHED: 10:22 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 05 December 2019

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Archant

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital this morning after "a substance" was reported to have been thrown at her.

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital this morning after "a substance" was reported to have been thrown at her.

The incident took place on Kentish Town Road shortly before 7am.

After police were called shortly at 6.50, officers found at the scene, the woman suffering from facial injuries.

It is believed a substance was thrown at her but police do not think this was acid - although Scotland Yard is awaiting confirmation of this.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The victim's skin was doused with water at the scene. The injured woman was taken to a central London hospital. We await an update on her condition, however her injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue. The police cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

The police have called on any witnesses to contact them by calling 101 and quoting 1126/5DEC. They can also tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Earlier, Camden Police tweeted: "London Ambulance Service were called & she has been taken to hospital - we await an update on her condition."

The road was closed this morning but has now reopened. At 9.30 this morning Transport for London reported "traffic was flowing well".

This story is being updated. Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead & Westminster’s women keep pace on leaders while men claim vital victory

Lauren Turner on the ball for Hampstead & Westminster (pic Mark Clews)

Tennis: Camden’s Ward serves up more success in Spain

Danny Ward (left) celebrates in Marbella

WSL: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kit Graham (left) was on target against Birmingham (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Album review: Harp & A Monkey – The Victorians

Harp & A Monkey. Picture: Supplied.

Contaminated blood scandal: Ex-Royal Free patient Nicola Jones in fight for support decades after hep C infection

Nicola Jones. Picture: Jones family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists