Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with 'substance'

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital this morning after "a substance" was reported to have been thrown at her.

The incident took place on Kentish Town Road shortly before 7am.

After police were called shortly at 6.50, officers found at the scene, the woman suffering from facial injuries.

It is believed a substance was thrown at her but police do not think this was acid - although Scotland Yard is awaiting confirmation of this.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The victim's skin was doused with water at the scene. The injured woman was taken to a central London hospital. We await an update on her condition, however her injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue. The police cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

The police have called on any witnesses to contact them by calling 101 and quoting 1126/5DEC. They can also tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Earlier, Camden Police tweeted: "London Ambulance Service were called & she has been taken to hospital - we await an update on her condition."

The road was closed this morning but has now reopened. At 9.30 this morning Transport for London reported "traffic was flowing well".

This story is being updated. Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk