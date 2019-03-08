Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seriously injured woman found in Muswell Hill house

Steeds Road in Muswell Hill, where a woman was found seriously injured late on August 27. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured at a house in Muswell Hill last night.

Police were called to Steeds Road at 11.45pm to reports of an injured woman. Paramedics found a woman in her 60s with serious head and neck injuries. She was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

A 73-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He is in custody at a north London police station.

A crime scene is in place at the residential street in the north of Muswell Hill. The Met's investigation continues.