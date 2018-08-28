Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

What’s a mathnasium? New tutoring business replaces Crouch End’s Muddy Boots butcher’s

PUBLISHED: 11:42 08 February 2019

The Mathnasium in Crouch End. Picture: Martin Heaton Cooper

The Mathnasium in Crouch End. Picture: Martin Heaton Cooper

Archant

High streets change, but when the old Muddy Boots butchers in Crouch End shut up shop, who would have predicted that it’s replacement would be a ‘mathnasium’?

The new business is the brainchild of Martin Heaton Cooper, 50, who has opened up a franchise of a Maths tutoring club which has taken America and Canada by storm.

He told this newspaper: “The model is that it’s like a club membership. Kids come along and they do their work in a stimulating environment. The response has been great!”

Open after school and on a Sunday morning, tutoring staff at the Mathnasium, which is on Broadway Parade – Martin was able to re-use and recyle lots of the fittings from Muddy Boots, even the awning – will assess the maths needs of children before giving them a tailored programme of help.

Martin, who lives in Muswell Hill, added: “I think our’s is one of the first five in the UK. It’s a really exciting thing to be part of.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Karl Marx memorial in Highgate vandalised in ‘targeted attack’

The damage done by vandals to Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Euston stabbing: Teen’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after Hampstead Road knife attack

Drummond Road at the junction with Hampstead Road, Euston. Picture: Google

East Finchley road accident: Car collides with father and daughter in second High Road crash in a fortnight

The scene of an accident in East Finchley. Picture: Maria LL Joao

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

FA charge Sheffield United Women’s player over racism towards Tottenham ace Hector

A design of Tottenham Hotspur's badge outside the club's new stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

North London college joins forces with Football Foundation, MyLocalPitch

A view of the pitch at the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL)

What’s a mathnasium? New tutoring business replaces Crouch End’s Muddy Boots butcher’s

The Mathnasium in Crouch End. Picture: Martin Heaton Cooper

Lovable lichens: Strange plants are sign of a city’s improving air

An evernia lichen on a branch in the Heath Extension. Picture: City of London Corporation

Saracens primed for a battle on Warriors trip

Action from Saracens against Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists