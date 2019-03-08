Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Four teenage boys deny allegations of homophobic harassment on N31 night bus in West Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 16:38 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 21 August 2019

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were injured on the N31 nightbus in Camden. Picture: Melania Geymonat

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were injured on the N31 nightbus in Camden. Picture: Melania Geymonat

Archant

Four teenagers have denied charges relating to the "homophobically aggravated" harassment of two women on a night bus in West Hampstead.

At Highbury Corner Youth Court, the boys all entered not guilty pleas.

They are accused of harassing Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Christine Hannigan in the early morning of May 30 on the N31 bus after the couple refused to perform a sex act.

Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and another boy, 15, appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court in London on Wednesday to face charge of causing harassment by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The court heard the boys moved from the back of the bus to surround the women and began making sexual gestures.

During the incident shortly after 2.15am, the boys are said to have demanded they kiss and perform sexual acts.

You may also want to watch:

After the women refused, the four boys then were said to have thrown coins at the women.

Both women were taken to hospital with facial injuries after the alleged incident.

The 16-year-old, from Wandsworth, London, admitted stealing Ms Geymonat's handbag during the alleged attack but denied handling Ms Hannigan's stolen Google Pixel mobile phone.

The 15-year-old, from Kensington and Chelsea, also denied handling Ms Geymonat's stolen bank card.

Both 17-year-olds are also from Kensington and Chelsea and one denied possession of cannabis.

The four boys will appear again at Highbury Corner Youth Court for a two-day trial starting on November 28.

Both of the women and the bus driver are expected to give evidence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Phone call and visit limits have ‘devastated’ Nazanin, while husband Richard demands more from UK government

Nazanin and Gabriella Ratcliffe

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Phone call and visit limits have ‘devastated’ Nazanin, while husband Richard demands more from UK government

Nazanin and Gabriella Ratcliffe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal midfielder Nobbs returns to action against West Ham

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Eastcote delay Crouch End’s promotion to top flight

Ryan Cunningham bowling for Crouch End (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Hughes expecting Bush and Holden to provide big test of title credentials

Middlesex's Max Holden catches the ball (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

EuroHockey: England 4 Belarus 3

England celebrate Isabelle Petter's goal against Belarus (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

Tottenham send youngsters out on loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Anthony Georgiou (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists