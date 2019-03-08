Four teenage boys deny allegations of homophobic harassment on N31 night bus in West Hampstead

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were injured on the N31 nightbus in Camden. Picture: Melania Geymonat Archant

Four teenagers have denied charges relating to the "homophobically aggravated" harassment of two women on a night bus in West Hampstead.

At Highbury Corner Youth Court, the boys all entered not guilty pleas.

They are accused of harassing Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Christine Hannigan in the early morning of May 30 on the N31 bus after the couple refused to perform a sex act.

Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and another boy, 15, appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court in London on Wednesday to face charge of causing harassment by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The court heard the boys moved from the back of the bus to surround the women and began making sexual gestures.

During the incident shortly after 2.15am, the boys are said to have demanded they kiss and perform sexual acts.

After the women refused, the four boys then were said to have thrown coins at the women.

Both women were taken to hospital with facial injuries after the alleged incident.

The 16-year-old, from Wandsworth, London, admitted stealing Ms Geymonat's handbag during the alleged attack but denied handling Ms Hannigan's stolen Google Pixel mobile phone.

The 15-year-old, from Kensington and Chelsea, also denied handling Ms Geymonat's stolen bank card.

Both 17-year-olds are also from Kensington and Chelsea and one denied possession of cannabis.

The four boys will appear again at Highbury Corner Youth Court for a two-day trial starting on November 28.

Both of the women and the bus driver are expected to give evidence.