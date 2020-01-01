Search

Advanced search

West Hampstead man jailed over raid on 'rival gang's cannabis factory'

PUBLISHED: 16:24 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 30 January 2020

Fabion Kuci has been jailed after being caught raiding a 'rival gang's cannabis factory'. Picture: Met Police

Fabion Kuci has been jailed after being caught raiding a 'rival gang's cannabis factory'. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A West Hampstead man has been jailed - along with two accomplices - for his part in an armed raid on "a rival gang's cannabis factory".

Azen Dajci and Ardi Sheta were both also jailed over the raid on a Mill Hill cannabis factory. Picture: Met PoliceAzen Dajci and Ardi Sheta were both also jailed over the raid on a Mill Hill cannabis factory. Picture: Met Police

Fabion Kuci, 27 and of Lithos Road, faces six years and four months behind bars after admitting aggravated burglary of a property in Mill Hill.

Unfortunately for Kuci and his co-defendants Azen Dajci, 25, and Ardi Sheta, 19, both of whom are of no fixed address, an off-duty special constable spotted the crime in progress shortly before 4am on November 27 2018 and called colleagues.

You may also want to watch:

Officers arrived in under four minutes and although a number of suspects fled, police were able to detain Dajci and Kuci at the scene - where they also seized cannabis with a street value of around £30,000.

Dajci was jailed for six years and eight months, and he will serve concurrent sentences for possession of a firearm and of ammunition, while Sheta will serve two years and nine months in prison.

Enquiries remain ongoing to trace the other men involved in the raid. Det Const Mike Haughey said: "I would like to praise the actions and bravery of all my colleagues who responded on the night and the actions of an off duty special constable whose early recognition of the burglary was instrumental in our initial response, and the investigation that followed."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Royal guests: Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman open South Hampstead school’s arts hall

The stars of TV series The Crown opened Waterlow Hall with South Hampstead High Schools' headteacher Mrs Vicky Bingham (far right). Picture: South Hampstead High Scool

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead Village BID in the High Court: Pub landlord’s fight continues as other businesses rally against BID

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Royal guests: Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman open South Hampstead school’s arts hall

The stars of TV series The Crown opened Waterlow Hall with South Hampstead High Schools' headteacher Mrs Vicky Bingham (far right). Picture: South Hampstead High Scool

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead Village BID in the High Court: Pub landlord’s fight continues as other businesses rally against BID

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Baggaley delighted to bag another World Ping Pong title

Andrew Baggaley celebrates his success at the World Championship of Ping Pong (pic Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Saracens trio in England U20 squad to face France

Saracens' Manu Vunipola

‘Are you really doing all you can?’ Richard quizzes PM on Nazanin

Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella en route to meet the Prime Minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Wingate & Finchley midfielder Ochieng joins Cork City

Henry Ochieng of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Spurs defender Carter-Vickers joins Luton Town on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers during his loan spell at Stoke City (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24