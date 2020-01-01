West Hampstead man jailed over raid on 'rival gang's cannabis factory'

Fabion Kuci has been jailed after being caught raiding a 'rival gang's cannabis factory'. Picture: Met Police Archant

A West Hampstead man has been jailed - along with two accomplices - for his part in an armed raid on "a rival gang's cannabis factory".

Azen Dajci and Ardi Sheta were both also jailed over the raid on a Mill Hill cannabis factory. Picture: Met Police Azen Dajci and Ardi Sheta were both also jailed over the raid on a Mill Hill cannabis factory. Picture: Met Police

Fabion Kuci, 27 and of Lithos Road, faces six years and four months behind bars after admitting aggravated burglary of a property in Mill Hill.

Unfortunately for Kuci and his co-defendants Azen Dajci, 25, and Ardi Sheta, 19, both of whom are of no fixed address, an off-duty special constable spotted the crime in progress shortly before 4am on November 27 2018 and called colleagues.

Officers arrived in under four minutes and although a number of suspects fled, police were able to detain Dajci and Kuci at the scene - where they also seized cannabis with a street value of around £30,000.

Dajci was jailed for six years and eight months, and he will serve concurrent sentences for possession of a firearm and of ammunition, while Sheta will serve two years and nine months in prison.

Enquiries remain ongoing to trace the other men involved in the raid. Det Const Mike Haughey said: "I would like to praise the actions and bravery of all my colleagues who responded on the night and the actions of an off duty special constable whose early recognition of the burglary was instrumental in our initial response, and the investigation that followed."