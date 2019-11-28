West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Three boys admit threatening women who refused to perform sex act

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona Archant

Three teenage boys have admitted threatening two women on the N31 bus after they refused to perform a sex act.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Christine Hannigan were on the upper deck of a double-decker night bus in Camden, north London, when they were confronted by the youths in the early hours of May 30.

The teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, appeared in court today after previously denying charges of harassment by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

Highbury Corner Youth Court previously heard the two women were surrounded by the boys, hit with coins and subjected to sexual gestures after they refused to perform a sex act.

Before the trial on Thursday which was expected to last two days, all the teenagers who cannot be named due to their ages, admitted the public order offences.

Prosecutor Saira Khan told the court the teenagers each played different roles during the nine-minute incident.

Charges were dropped on Thursday against a 17-year-old.

Reporting by PA.