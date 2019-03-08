Search

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Four charged with hate crime over assault on lesbian couple Melania and Chris

PUBLISHED: 18:16 25 July 2019

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymonat

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymonat

Archant

Four teenagers have charged with committing an aggravated hate crime on a night bus in West Hampstead.

A lesbian couple were travelling home on the N31 bus when they were attacked by a group of young men.

Melania Geymonat, 28, was on the bus after a night out with her girlfriend, Chris.

The couple were approached and assaulted before their belongings were stolen, both suffered facial injuries and were left bloodied.

Four boys have been charged under the Public Order act.

A 16-year-old from Wandsworth has also been charged with theft and handling stolen goods, while a Kensington and Chelsea boy, also 16, also faces a charge for possession of cannabis.

The others charged are a 15-year-old from Kensington and Chelsea - who also faces an allegation of handling stolen goods - and a 17-year-old from the same west London borough.

They will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on August 21.

