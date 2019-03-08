Search

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

PUBLISHED: 08:49 21 May 2019

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Hampstead father-of-two was threatened at knifepoint outside his home as he walked to the door with headphones on.

His wife, Geri Valova, was in the flat with their children aged 18 and 10.

They have lived on the corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane for four years.

He got off the Tube at Finchley Road on May 7, and caught the bus towards their home.

After walking up Frognal Lane, he was ambushed by three men at about 9.40pm.

Geri told the Ham&High: "He was texting and emailing for work, and listening to music. When he got home, he went to enter the code to get into the building when someone knocked him from behind on the neck and pushed him to the ground on the stairs.

"He couldn't hear them because he had his earphones in."

Two men then threatened him with a knife and asked him to give them his wallet and phone - but they bolted after being startled by something.

The victim later found his wallet and phone had been dropped outside. But the family is still recovering from the emotional strain.

"When we moved here from Switzerland, we thought Hampstead was a safe area," said Geri.

"We've heard about the moped gangs, but nothing like this. We can't stop living our lives, but there is a feeling of being scared on the street.

"We don't feel as safe as before. If we go out, even up to Hampstead, we'll get an Uber back from there and the station."

Police are investigating the incident and viewing CCTV footage. Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously on the night is asked to call 101 with crime reference number 2314286/19.

