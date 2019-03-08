Zahir Visitor: Murder police name victim of fatal stabbing near Regent’s Park Mosque

Police cars at Regent's Park Mosque this morning, after a man was stabbed to death nearby last night. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

The man stabbed to death near Regent’s Park Mosque on Thursday evening has been named as 25-year-old Zahir Visitor of Westminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Visitor was attacked near Elmton Court, Cunningham Place just before 6.15pm and died in hospital later that night.

A post-mortem exam took place on Saturday and his family have been informed.

No one has been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation. He said: “This murder investigation continues at pace.

“A number of people were in the area around the time that this happened. We need anyone who saw what happened or was present in the aftermath to get in touch. Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage before or after the attack is also requested to contact police.

“There have been reports of two male suspects seen leaving the area towards Park Road and into a nearby mosque. Did you see these two individuals?

“My team are busy working around the clock to trace and apprehend those involved and bring them in for questioning. A review of local CCTV footage, forensic analysis at the scene and searches in and around the scene continue.

“Understandably those in the local area will be alarmed and concerned about this brutal attack. Extra police will be in the area and on hand to speak to the public about any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information can call 0208 358 0300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Young people can also pass on information in confidence at fearless.org.