Armed moped mugger tells victim to 'have a good evening' after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police officers in Hampstead have warned people to be more alert when walking through Hampstead with their earphones in, after an attempted knifepoint moped mugging last night.

However in a bizarre turn of events when the pillion from the back of the moped saw the victims watch "was more like a Casio than a Rolex," he told him to "have a good evening," got back on the moped and left.

The bizarre scene took place in Frognal at around 10.40pm last night.

According to PC Jim Craig from Frognal and Fitzjohn's Safer Neighbourhood Team, a man was walking home from a party in Hampstead with earphones in when the mugger struck. At knifepoint, he was asked for his watch. However when the mugger, who was wearing dark clothes and had a London accent, saw the watch, he fled towards Hampstead. The victim was not hurt but was shaken, according to PC Craig. There were no other reported attempted muggings in the area.

PC Craig said: "We just want to raise this and make people mindful of what is going on around you. If you've got earphones on with loud music you lose one of your senses and won't hear anyone coming up behind you. It's not an offence to enjoy some music as you walk down the road at night, particularly in the leafy streets of Frognal. We just want to raise awareness."