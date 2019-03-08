Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two teenagers arrested after Alex Smith, 16, fatally stabbed in Camden

PUBLISHED: 07:59 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 19 August 2019

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Alex Smith in Camden.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at an address in Camden on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at a central London police station.

A second 19-year-old was arrested at an address in Wembley on Sunday.

He remains in custody at a North London Police Station.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Smith, from Wembley, died after being knifed in Munster Square, in the Regent's Park Estate on August 12. Police were called at around 11.10pm to reports of a stabbing.

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on August 14, have been bailed to return on a date in mid-September.

A 20-year-old man August 16 has been released on bail to a date in mid-September.

Det Ins Jamie Stevenson said: "We're still keeping an open mind concerning the motive of this brutal attack and thank those who have come forward and spoken to us so far.

"We know there are individuals out there who can assist this investigation and we continue to appeal for those people to make contact with officers. Please do the right thing and come forward, anonymously if need be, but do make the call."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0400 quoting Cad 8433 of August 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Back to the future; Dunn’s Bakery opens temporary pop-up shop during refurbishment

A staff member with baked goods at Dunn's Bakery. Picture: David Winskill

Camden stabbing: Boy killed on Regent’s Park Estate was ‘chased’ and stabbed a ‘number of times’ say cops

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Back to the future; Dunn’s Bakery opens temporary pop-up shop during refurbishment

A staff member with baked goods at Dunn's Bakery. Picture: David Winskill

Camden stabbing: Boy killed on Regent’s Park Estate was ‘chased’ and stabbed a ‘number of times’ say cops

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal star van de Donk wants VAR in Women’s Super League despite problems

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk scores her sides fourth goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The quality of Ceballos and new look Gunners – Five things from Arsenal’s win over Burnley

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos reacts during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Cricket: ‘Hugely disappointing’ day for Middlesex

Stevie Eskinazi in batting action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alex Smith: Two men charged with murder over 16-year-old’s death in Munster Square

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Two teenagers arrested after Alex Smith, 16, fatally stabbed in Camden

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists