Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil's home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Two men were charged last week near Mesut Ozil's home in Highgate.

The incident on Thursday night saw Ferat Ercan, 27, of Highgate and Salaman Ekinci, 27 from Tottenham arrested by Metropolitan Police officers.

They were taken to a nearby police station and charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act.

The section of the act covers intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Both the German international and his Arsenal team mate Sead Kolasinac were victims of an attempted carjacking in Platts Lane, in Hampstead weeks before.

The duo didn't travel to Newcastle for the Gooner's opening Premier League game of the season yesterday due to "further security incidents."

They have both stepped up security outside their homes since the incident.

Ercan and Ekinci will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on September 6.