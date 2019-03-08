Search

St John's Wood stabbing: 20-year-old dies after being knifed in Boundary Road

PUBLISHED: 07:10 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 26 July 2019

Boundary Road

Boundary Road

Archant

A 20-year-old has died after being stabbed in St John's Wood in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Boundary Road at 11.45pm to reports of a stabbing. On arrival they found two men, aged 20 and 22, who had been injured.

Both were taken to hospital, where the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at 12.37am. The 22-year-old is not thought to have been critically injured.

Officers believe they know the dead man's identity and are in the process of informing his next of kin.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 10016 of July 25, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

