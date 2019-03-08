Bright Akinleye stabbing: Two more men charged with murder of 22-year-old found dying in Camden hotel lobby

Two more men have been charged with the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Camden.

The 22-year-old had been stabbed multiple times when he walked into the lobby of the Wesley Hotel in Euston Street, at 10.44pm on February 18 and collapsed.

Hotel staff called paramedics who tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

Abdoulie Ceesay, 28, and Oliver Petts, 29, both of no fixed address, but from south east London, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (August 7) charged with murder.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Tashan Brewster, 30, of Kennington Park Road, has previously been charged with murder and his trial was scheduled to start at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or the events immediately following the attack, is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0400, on 101, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.