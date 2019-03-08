Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Calvin Bungisa, who was killed in Kentish Town last night, has been described as a ““happy, respectful” man by his former football coach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Thomas Looney coached the 22-year-old for five years when he was doing coaching work on the Malden Road estate, in Kentish Town, 15-years-ago.

“I knew his older brother and cousins, and then he started to come along as well when he was eight-years-old.

“He always had a big grin on his face, a massive smile, and had a lot of respect for people.”

Thomas, who now coaches Kentish Town FC, said: “Even when I saw him a few months ago, he’d come up and say hello,” he said.

Calvin was attacked by masked thugs near the junction between Grafton Road and Vicars Road shortly before 8.30pm on Monday night.

Police were called, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics just over half-an-hour later.

Calvin’s uncle, Claude Mampuila told the Press Association that the family had “lost someone special”.

He said: “We cannot believe it. He was someone special for our family.

“He was always laughing, dancing and happy with people. He was not any trouble and very good.

“At the moment we are not coping very well. We are sad at the moment.

“The family came here from the Congo for protection - there was a war there - and now this has happened in London.

“We were thinking if you come to this country you are protected, but it is not safe at all.”

Speaking to the Ham&High, Thomas said that with the number of teenagers and children he is coached, he is no longer shocked when one of them is affected by knife crime.

“The thing is that it is so common. Working in this industry, I’ve known kids who have been injured, killed or are in prison for knife crime. It isn’t a shock any more.

“But this is the first one that has really hit me hard in a long time.”

The father-of-two, who grew up in Queen’s Crescent, said he also fears for the safety of his two children in the future, aged four and seven.

“I worry about their safety every single day. I was speaking to somebody today about it, and saying if you have a 14 or 15-year-old boy in this area, what do you do? It is a hard thing at the moment.”

Floral tributes nearby mark the spot where the former Haverstock School pupil was killed. One message, seen by this newspaper, said: “Gone but always in our hearts. Going to miss you my bro. To the young king. Gone but never forgotten.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Scotland Yard’s incident room on 020 8721 4054, or police on 101, quoting CAD7273 of April 1. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.