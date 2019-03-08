Metropolitan line sex assault: Police appeal for witnesses over reported rush hour attack on tube to Finchley Road

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for witnesses to a rush hour sexual assault on the Metropolitan Line between Farringdon and Finchley Road.

A man has been arrested over the incident, which took place at around 5.15 on August 28 as the London Underground train was heading west.

The man, 45, is reported to have touched a woman inappropriately.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was the victim of a similar incident close to the same time.

The man has been released on bail until September 20 on the condition he does not enter or travel on the London Underground.

Witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 486 of 28/08/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.