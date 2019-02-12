Search

Catalytic converter thefts hit Toyota Prius owners in Hampstead and Belsize

PUBLISHED: 15:43 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 14 February 2019

Belsize Park Junction

Belsize Park Junction

Archant

Watch out if you have a Toyota Prius, police have warned, after a spate of catalytic convertor thefts across Camden.

Local police confirmed the past month had seen a flurry of thefts of the devices from the popular hybrid vehicle.

Belsize resident Natania Jansz said she had been away for a few days when she came back to discover her Prius had been affected. She said: “They had removed [it] probably in almost broad daylight.

“I have been put out £2,000 – insurers won’t help if your car is of a certain age. It renders the car almost useless.”

Hampstead Town’s Pc Safwan Karim told the Ham&High: “In recent weeks we are seeing Toyota Prius cars being targeted for their catalytic converters.”

Pc Karim said Hampstead, Frognal and Belsize had seen seven thefts in recent weeks, all from Priuses: “Converters contain platinum that is sold by criminals to scrap yards and can cost thousands to replace. Park in busy well-lit areas and consider installing car alarms that activate if a vehicle is lifted or tilted.”

Topic Tags:

