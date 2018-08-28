Search

Time to talk day: Defence minister visits St Pancras mental health service for war veterans

PUBLISHED: 18:20 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 08 February 2019

Tobias Ellwood MP visits staff and veterans at Camden and Islington NHS Trust. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Trust

Tobias Ellwood MP visits staff and veterans at Camden and Islington NHS Trust. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Trust

Archant

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood visited Camden and Islington NHS Trust’s dedicated service for military veterans yesterday. The mental health trust runs a Transition, Intervention and Liaison Service (TILS) for retired servicemen, and Mr Ellwood visited staff and service users at its St Pancras HQ as part of Time to Talk Day.

Time to Talk Day is an event designed to get people talking more openly about mental health.

Mr Ellwood, who was a captain in the army himself, said: “It’s great to see the increasing support that veterans can access and on Time to Talk Day I encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out to get the help they need.”

Steve Gardner, 46, served in the first Gulf War and the Falklands and said TILS had helped him deal with trauma.

He said: “Staff here gave me my life back.

“I will always be grateful for the time and effort put in by the LVS staff to help me.”

Veterans can find out more at veteransservicelse.nhs.uk

