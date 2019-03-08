Man stabbed to death in Camden High Street is third to be killed on Camden's streets in a week

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his mid-20s was stabbed to death in Camden Town last night.

Officers were called at 11.10pm to reports of an assault in Camden High Street. A man was found at the scene suffering from a stab injury.

Despite being treated by officers and paramedics, he died at the scene. His next-of-kin are yet to be informed.

A second man, also in his mid-20s, was found nearby also suffering from a stab injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A cordon was up in Camden High Street last night with a police tent outside the Cex second-hand shop. Camden High Street was closed last night to traffic as officers began to investigate. There has been no arrests and enquiries continue.

A section 60 stop-and-search order has been authorised for Camden and will be in place until 2.30pm today.

The killing is the third in Camden to take place in a week. 24-year-old Wilson Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night and Shakira Mercedes was stabbed to death in Belmont Chalk Farm on the same night.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been notified.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 8865 of September 12.