West Hampstead knife attack: Teenager faces 6 year sentence for Billy Fury Way stabbing of 'friend'

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police Archant

A teenager has been jailed for 6 years over the West Hampstead stabbing which left Michael Onabanjo dying in an alleyway with his intestines exposed.

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a 17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a 17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Terail McDonald, 17, will serve half of sentence before he can be released on licence after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and carrying a blade.

The incident took place on the evening of November 6 in Billy Fury Way.

McDonald can now be named after Judge Jane Sullivan lifted an anonymity order at Blackfriars Crown Court on Tuesday.

The judge had agreed to withhold McDonald's identity from the public throughout his trial, and plea, and conviction as he is not yet 18. His details can only now be revealed and the case reported in full after the Ham&High successfully argued in court for the order to be lifted.

We can now also revealed that his victim - Mr Onanbanjo - had been a friend of his prior to the attack and McDonald had even had breakfast cooked for him by Mr Onanbanjo's sister's boyfriend Adeyamo Adeisa previously.

During the trial a statement from Mr Onanbanjo was read out explaining that in the aftermath of the attack he had been "unable to shower or climb stairs independently".

Sentencing McDonald, Judge Sullivan accepted that McDonald was not a danger to the public but told him: "You stabbed him in the stomach and caused an abdominal wound so large his bowels were protruding."

But the judge also recognised the "exemplary" pre-sentencing reports about McDonald, and cited positive comments including that McDonald "has adopted a reflective attitude to both this incident and his life generally.".

Defence barrister Mr Dominic Bell said in mitigation: "He [Terail] is determined that this period of his life has ended. Something was going badly wrong in his life in the run-up to this. There was a pattern of offending.

"He's very lucky that expertise of the paramedics and the skills of the surgeons that he's not facing a murder charge - this is a real wake-up call.

"Clearly, he is a vulnerable young man who was exploited by a County Lines gang.

"He is capable of changing and there is already evidence of that change."

The court also heard the McDonald - who was subject to a referral order after a conviction for possession with intent to supply drugs at the time of the offence - had himself been classed as a vulnerable young person by support workers in the year proceeding the stabbing.

Mr Bell added that during his time on remand the would-be actor had been preparing to sit GCSEs.

The investigating officer, the Met's Det. Con. Chris Shepherd said after the sentencing: "The stabbing appears to have been the result of an argument between friends, which escalated needlessly and violently to leave the victim suffering critical injuries.

"This case serves as a reminder of the danger of carrying a knife."