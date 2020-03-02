Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London Archant

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries in Childs Hill on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

The victim was discovered in Basing Hill Park, just off Hendon Way, at about 4.50pm.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service.

You may also want to watch:

A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed: "A teenage boy was found with stab injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening. A crime scene has been put in place."

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

An air ambulance helicopter landed in the park as the emergency services gave the victim treatment.

A Section 60 order - giving police greater powers of stop and search - was put in place for a number of areas across southern Barnet and Brent including Childs Hill, Golders Green and Garden Suburb wards. This was to last until 8.35am on March 2.

This comes after the death on Saturday night of a man who had been found in with serious stab injuries in a car in Parson Street, Hendon.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5111/01Mar.