Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent's Park Estate

PUBLISHED: 07:47 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 13 August 2019

Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Google Maps

Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after an 16-year-old has been stabbed to death in the Regent's Park Estate in Camden.

Police were called to Munster Square on the Regents' Park Estate at 11.10pm last night after a teenage boy was knifed.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD8433 of August 12.

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Google Maps

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Google Maps

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

MCC World Cricket committee members help local youngsters

MCC President Designate Kumar Sangakkara, MCC Secretary and Chief Executive Guy Lavender and Chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee Mike Gatting with local youngsters

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Google Maps

Vunipola pleased to earn Rugby World Cup spot

England’s Billy Vunipola gets tackled by Wales’ Ross Moriarty

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Eriksen provides timely reminder of quality

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) is substituted off the pitch for Christian Eriksen (right) during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Brondesbury captain Overy praises ‘complete performance’

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists