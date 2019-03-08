16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent's Park Estate

A murder investigation has been launched after an 16-year-old has been stabbed to death in the Regent's Park Estate in Camden.

Police were called to Munster Square on the Regents' Park Estate at 11.10pm last night after a teenage boy was knifed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD8433 of August 12.