Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 09:29 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 25 February 2019

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

met

A man has been charged with the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Euston Street last week.

Tashan Brewster, of Kennington Park Road, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday accused of murdering the 22-year-old.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Wednesday February 20, days after Bright died in the lobby of the Wesley Hotel on Monday February 18.

Brewster has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.

Two other men arrested last week have been released on bail until a date in March.

Four men and seven women, aged from 19 to 28, who were arrested on Monday, 18 February at an address in Camden on suspicion of murder have also been released on bail until the same date.

Anyone who saw the incident or events immediately after the attack is asked to call the Met on 020 8358 0400.

