Tahereh Pirali-Dashti death: Man charged with murder as woman dies months after incident on North Circular Road
PUBLISHED: 12:42 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 18 April 2020
Archant
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died following a January collision on the North Circular Road in Barnet.
The dead woman has been named as Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40.
Robert Barrow, 54, of Chigwell, Essex, was charged on Friday with her murder, along with the assault of a 56-year-old man.
The incident took place where the North Circular passes through NW11 at Henly’s Corner.
You may also want to watch:
He was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 19 April.
The charges relate to an incident shortly before 11.50am on January 20.
Police were called to the scene following reports of an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles.
Ms Pirali-Dashti was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition until she died on April 10.
Did you know Ms Pirali-Dashti? To pay tribute to her, contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.