Tahereh Pirali-Dashti death: Man charged with murder as woman dies months after incident on North Circular Road

Police at the scene of an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died following a January collision on the North Circular Road in Barnet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dead woman has been named as Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40.

Robert Barrow, 54, of Chigwell, Essex, was charged on Friday with her murder, along with the assault of a 56-year-old man.

The incident took place where the North Circular passes through NW11 at Henly’s Corner.

You may also want to watch:

He was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 19 April.

The charges relate to an incident shortly before 11.50am on January 20.

Police were called to the scene following reports of an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles.

Ms Pirali-Dashti was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition until she died on April 10.

Did you know Ms Pirali-Dashti? To pay tribute to her, contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk.