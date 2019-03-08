Search

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

PUBLISHED: 18:14 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 16 August 2019

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are growing increasingly anxious over the welfare of a Camden teenager who hasn't been seen since August 9.

Suemaya Begum, 15, disappeared from her Regent's Park home shortly after 1.20pm, while wearing a long beige skirt and a black crop vest top.

She is Asian, about 5'4" tall and has long dark hair.

The teenager is not thought to have access to any money and does not have her mobile phone with her.

She is known to also spend time in Stratford and Tower Hamlets.

Scotland Yard have urged anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting 19MIS031773 or contact Missing People on 116000.

