Search

Advanced search

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

PUBLISHED: 17:52 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 27 May 2020

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Archant

A person has been stabbed in a fight near Alexandra Palace this afternoon (May 27).

A fight broke out near the palace. Picture: Alexandra PalaceA fight broke out near the palace. Picture: Alexandra Palace

The Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to a “group of youths” fighting near Alexandra Palace today at about 3.45pm.

One person, a boy believed to be in his teens, was taken to hospital with a stab injury.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Police Haringey Twitter account said they are waiting for an update about his condition, and there have been no arrests.

Following the incident, a section 60 order is now in place until 2.30am tomorrow morning (May 28) in the Alexandra and Hornsey Ward.

This gives police officers more powers to stop and search.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference CAD 5463.

Alexandra Palace have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Arsenal duo back decision to end Women’s Super League season

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Title-winning footage to stir up magical memories for Middlesex old boy Franklin

Middlesex captain James Franklin celebrates winning the 2016 county championship title (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24