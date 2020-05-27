Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace
PUBLISHED: 17:52 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 27 May 2020
Archant
A person has been stabbed in a fight near Alexandra Palace this afternoon (May 27).
The Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to a “group of youths” fighting near Alexandra Palace today at about 3.45pm.
One person, a boy believed to be in his teens, was taken to hospital with a stab injury.
You may also want to watch:
The Met Police Haringey Twitter account said they are waiting for an update about his condition, and there have been no arrests.
Following the incident, a section 60 order is now in place until 2.30am tomorrow morning (May 28) in the Alexandra and Hornsey Ward.
This gives police officers more powers to stop and search.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference CAD 5463.
Alexandra Palace have been contacted for comment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.