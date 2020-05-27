Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau Archant

A person has been stabbed in a fight near Alexandra Palace this afternoon (May 27).

A fight broke out near the palace. Picture: Alexandra Palace A fight broke out near the palace. Picture: Alexandra Palace

The Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to a “group of youths” fighting near Alexandra Palace today at about 3.45pm.

One person, a boy believed to be in his teens, was taken to hospital with a stab injury.

The Met Police Haringey Twitter account said they are waiting for an update about his condition, and there have been no arrests.

Following the incident, a section 60 order is now in place until 2.30am tomorrow morning (May 28) in the Alexandra and Hornsey Ward.

This gives police officers more powers to stop and search.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference CAD 5463.

Alexandra Palace have been contacted for comment.