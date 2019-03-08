St John's Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses to fight

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

A Maida Vale man has been charged with murder over the killing of a 20-year-old in Boundary Road, St John's Wood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Amil Choudhury, 20, also faces a charge of attempted murder over the incident which took place shortly before midnight on Thursday July 25.

Choudhury, of Walterton Road, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' court today (Monday).

You may also want to watch:

The victim, who was pronounced dead in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning, has yet to be named.

He was found, along with a 22 year-old who remains in hospital in a "serious but stable" condition, in Boundary Road.

Scotland Yard are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing in Boundary Road is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD reference number 10016/25July or the incident room on 020 8358 0200. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.